Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $65.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.63.

BECN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $852,550,296.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280,972 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,968,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after buying an additional 160,181 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.18. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

