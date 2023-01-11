Mizuho Initiates Coverage on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $31.21 on Monday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 4.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after acquiring an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

