Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $73.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 45.40% and a net margin of 40.29%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 66.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $68,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

