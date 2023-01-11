Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $5.56

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWIM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.
Latham Group Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $422.81 million, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. Latham Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $20.66.
Institutional Trading of Latham Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 159,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Latham Group by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Latham Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Latham Group
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
