IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $37.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.90.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.
IGM Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of IGMS opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.30. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
