IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $37.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IGMS opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.30. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228 over the last ninety days. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

