IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives $37.90 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2023

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMSGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of -0.30. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,964.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $43,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $27,135.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $705,964.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,018 shares of company stock valued at $503,228 over the last ninety days. 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 684.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 70,899 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.