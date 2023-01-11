NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) versus ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Financial Analysis

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ON24 and NortonLifeLock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 6 0 0 2.00 NortonLifeLock 0 1 0 0 2.00

ON24 presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 48.26%. NortonLifeLock has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.64%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than NortonLifeLock.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $203.61 million 2.01 -$24.26 million ($1.16) -7.41 NortonLifeLock $2.80 billion 4.39 $836.00 million $1.43 15.03

This table compares ON24 and NortonLifeLock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than ON24. ON24 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NortonLifeLock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of ON24 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ON24 has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NortonLifeLock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and NortonLifeLock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -28.31% -16.40% -11.93% NortonLifeLock 30.35% -565.66% 15.24%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats ON24 on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON24

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Norton Secure VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel; Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Home Title Protect product that detects fraud and notifies members; and Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions. It offers Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its Norton 360 members on the Dark Web; and Social Media Monitoring solution that helps to keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. The company also provides AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

