Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $11.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CURLF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Down 2.9 %

Curaleaf stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Curaleaf has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.28.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.