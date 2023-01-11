American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Receives $154.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lowered their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $160.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,489,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,179,000 after acquiring an additional 161,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153,609 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after buying an additional 88,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.