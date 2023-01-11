Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target at $33.80

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

