The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $136.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.