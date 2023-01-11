Brokerages Set Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price at $80.93

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $634,535.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,349,230.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,566.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,998. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

