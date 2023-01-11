Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Target Price at $43.25

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

