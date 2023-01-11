Reviewing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) and UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY)

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

UniCredit has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UniCredit pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UniCredit $22.96 billion 1.31 $1.82 billion N/A N/A First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.09 $43.09 million $1.99 9.28

This table compares UniCredit and First of Long Island’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UniCredit has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for UniCredit and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UniCredit 1 2 7 0 2.60 First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

UniCredit currently has a consensus price target of $15.16, indicating a potential upside of 95.22%. First of Long Island has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given UniCredit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UniCredit is more favorable than First of Long Island.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of UniCredit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of First of Long Island shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UniCredit and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UniCredit N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09%

Summary

First of Long Island beats UniCredit on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions. In addition, the company provides corporate finance, capital structure, and rating advisory, as well as patient capital, financial sponsor solutions, and sustainable finance solutions. It servs retail, corporate, and public sector customers, as well as international companies and institutional clients. The company operates in Italy, Other European countries, America, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Unicredito Italiano S.p.A and changed its name to UniCredit S.p.A. UniCredit S.p.A. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

