Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,675 Average Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.77).
WTB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Whitbread Stock Up 1.1 %
LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,609.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,576.37. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.21.
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
