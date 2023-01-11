Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 3,675 Average Target Price from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.77).

WTB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.77) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.64) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

Whitbread Stock Up 1.1 %

LON:WTB opened at GBX 2,840 ($34.60) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,609.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,576.37. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.21.

Whitbread Cuts Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

(Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.