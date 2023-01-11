Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Receives $16.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on E. HSBC lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in E. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ENI by 227.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of ENI during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 114.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE E opened at $30.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

