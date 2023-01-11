Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $60.60

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 1,118,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

