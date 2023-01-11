Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $44.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.