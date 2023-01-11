Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $398.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $409.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,060,000 after acquiring an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MLM opened at $343.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $428.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.12 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

