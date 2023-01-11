Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) & FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Head to Head Contrast

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% FONAR 10.92% 8.28% 6.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and FONAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million 39.05 -$64.85 million ($3.59) -0.23 FONAR $97.59 million 1.24 $12.44 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hyperfine and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyperfine currently has a consensus target price of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 418.07%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than FONAR.

Volatility & Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FONAR beats Hyperfine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyperfine



Hyperfine, Inc., a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products. The company's products include Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers neuroimaging at the point of care, as well as informs the timely diagnosis and treatment of acute conditions in a wide range of clinical settings. Hyperfine, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

About FONAR



FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 41 MRI scanning facilities, including 26 facilities located in New York and 15 facilities located in Florida. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

