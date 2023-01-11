The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Receives $66.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.43.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.