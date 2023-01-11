Mizuho Begins Coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Equities research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The business had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 25,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.