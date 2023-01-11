Brokerages Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target at $20.23

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.23.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €21.50 ($23.12) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $15.25 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

