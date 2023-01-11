Analyzing Inspirato (ISPO) and Its Peers

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Inspirato to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato’s competitors have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $234.75 million -$4.88 million -0.16 Inspirato Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.17

Profitability

Inspirato’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Inspirato. Inspirato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Inspirato and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -8.22% N/A -5.42% Inspirato Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Inspirato shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspirato and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 3 1 0 2.25 Inspirato Competitors 114 594 893 18 2.50

Inspirato presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 283.06%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Inspirato competitors beat Inspirato on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

