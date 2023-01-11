Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €225.00 ($241.94) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group set a €204.00 ($219.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €211.60 ($227.53) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €227.90 ($245.05). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

