Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) received a €240.00 ($258.06) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €204.00 ($219.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RHM stock opened at €211.60 ($227.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €187.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.16. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €77.90 ($83.76) and a 12 month high of €227.90 ($245.05). The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 24.18.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

