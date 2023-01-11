Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $41.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE WMB opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

