UBS Group Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $97.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHW stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

