Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMP stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after buying an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

