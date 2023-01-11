Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. Mplx has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 33.87%. Equities analysts predict that Mplx will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 365.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

