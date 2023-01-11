Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $31.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.68. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 387.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,521 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.0% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

