AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Raised to $121.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $113.43 on Monday. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.