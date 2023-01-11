EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

ENLC opened at $12.58 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,152,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after buying an additional 88,177 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

