TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $27.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

NYSE TIXT opened at $21.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.26 million. Research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

