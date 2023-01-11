Wells Fargo & Company Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $80.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCK opened at $85.24 on Monday. Crown has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.61.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,580,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,050,000 after buying an additional 368,424 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000.

About Crown

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.