Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $9.50

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.37.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $9.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $770.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

