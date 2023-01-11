Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Stock Up 4.0 %

NGVT stock opened at $79.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $79.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after buying an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 98,974 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 434,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,362,000 after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.