Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $370.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE AMP opened at $319.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $339.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

