Morgan Stanley Increases Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.39 on Monday. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,590,000 after buying an additional 1,951,059 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

