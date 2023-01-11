Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $69.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $122.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

