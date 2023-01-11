Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXTA. BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $192,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

