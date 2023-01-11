FY2022 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Increased by Analyst

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research note issued on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $111.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $112.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $741,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after buying an additional 163,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1,014.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 100,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 397.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after buying an additional 85,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

