Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $220.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.72.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $234.10 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $326.01. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.10.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. American National Bank lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $870,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

