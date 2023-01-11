Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) PT Raised to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.