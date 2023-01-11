Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $6.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $73.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $160.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.26. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $72.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $38,888.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,885.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,745 shares of company stock valued at $46,429. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

