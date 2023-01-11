Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) PT Raised to $57.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Silgan stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silgan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 13.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 43,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

