FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Raised to GBX 131

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 129 ($1.57) to GBX 131 ($1.60) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.95) to GBX 130 ($1.58) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Shares of FGROY stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

