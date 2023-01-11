KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KONE Oyj in a report released on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KONE Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €52.00 ($55.91) to €53.00 ($56.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($51.61) to €46.00 ($49.46) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 1.7 %

KNYJY opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.69. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $35.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 7.24%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

