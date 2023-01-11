LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LYB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE LYB opened at $91.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

