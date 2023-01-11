Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target to $4.65

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $3.75 to $4.65 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. Bank of America raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,037,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,072,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 76,584 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 4,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,228,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 403,885 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

