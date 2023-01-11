FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Constellation Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.98. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $10.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $220.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.72 and a 200-day moving average of $240.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 628.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 265.72%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

